Watch: Cream rises to the top at the Ryan farm after award win

The 2025 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards took place this week, with the top prize destined for Co. Tipperary.

Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) announced the Ryan farm, from Moyne near Thurles in Co. Tipperary as the overall winners on Thursday (October 23).

While the Ryans will likely still be celebrating over the bank holiday weekend, as the dust settles on the awards ceremony, we unpack the emotions of the day, the significance of the event, and the judging process.

Significance

The Quality Milk Awards, held by the NDC and Kerrygold, showcase some of the very best of the Irish dairy sector.

The event, which has been dubbed the 'Dairy Oscars', saw 190 people attend the 16th edition.

The event was opened by Helen Carroll, followed by speeches from Ornua chair, Conor Galvin; NDC chief, Emma Walls; and Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

Each speaker stressed the importance of the Irish dairy sector, praising farmers for the commitment they give throughout the 365 days of the year.

Walls emphasised how important this sector is, not just for farmers but for the public too, and said that this event gives the NDC the opportunity to tell the story of how great Irish dairy really is.

Shetalked about how amazing the human endeavour of these farmers is, as well as their technological expertise.

The NDC chair also highlighted the resilience of the farming community, saying: "Some of the farms today that were finalists have had their farms wiped out at certain points, and have come back.

"They have recovered, they have renewed, they have done things bigger and better."

Walls also spoke about how these families are strongly rooted in their communities, whether it be through volunteering, coaching, or first responders in storms.

Judging

The judging process begins all the way back February, with the three judges meeting each co-op's milk quality adviser.

Between April and May, each co-op then submits its applications to the NDC to be reviewed by the judges.

Over the summer, the three judges will then visit each farm, analysing all the facts and figures of the operations.

Grass management, animal health, and milk quality are at the heart of each inspection.

They also look for a farm that people from urban areas can go to visit, and be pleased with the standard of hygiene, promoting the good picture of Irish dairy.

The judges also spoke about how times have changed over the 16 years of the awards.

Originally, each application would have been a father and son set-up, but now there is leased setups, pure partnerships, and even robotic systems in the listings.

Winners

The Ryans were overcome with both joy and shock when their name was presented as the overall winner.

The family said they would never have expected to win, especially when considering how the award went to Co. Tipperary last year.

Tom Ryan even joked how it came as such a surprise they had nobody to milk the cows that evening, so celebrations would have to be put on hold.

This farm does not just represent the best dairy practices, they also represent the resilience the NDC chair spoke about.

Having contracted brucellosis in 1997, the Ryans' herd was cleared out, but with Tom and Mary's resilience and dedication, they rebuilt.

Tom said they rebuilt gradually, milking 30 cows on a mixed farm.

However, when Michael came home from college the farm really began to redevelop.

The herd was doubled, with the Ryans now milking approximately 150 cows, and facilities improved.

However, Michael feels the every-day routine has got them to where they are now, as they worked to reduce SCC and TBC to boost milk quality.