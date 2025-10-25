From breaking glass ceilings in botany to exhibiting artworks worldwide

Artist Jassy Crowley-Long was reared on the outskirts of Cork surrounded by fields, animals, and a way of life that was close to nature.

"My mother grew up in Clonakilty and my father in Whitechurch, Kilcully. That early connection to the rural world has never left me and continues to inspire my paintings today," she said.

Based in the countryside in Co. Wicklow, near Shillelagh, her main commissions are for dogs, horses, and gardens as well as portraits.

"I have many patrons who return regularly and have made many friends throughout Ireland," she said.

Creative family

There has always been creativity in her family, she recalled.

"My father painted and was a wonderful colourist," recalled Jassy, who works in oils on canvas or French linen.

"He gave me the confidence when I was young to paint and draw what I saw and not what I thought I saw. I Iearned colour theory from him too when I was about four-years-old.

"He brought me to many exhibitions to view other artists and our trips to the National Gallery in Dublin were so exciting for a child with his witty commentary on his favourite paintings.

"My mother was an amazing dress designer. Her creations were extraordinary and her eye for detail exquisite.

"She had her own business in Cork at a time when this was unusual."

Jassy's plan after leaving school was to study veterinary medicine.

"After the Leaving Cert, I got offered a place in Dublin, topping the applicant class for that year but my parents had other ideas.

"They felt I was too young and that Dublin was some sort of den of iniquity for a young girl to be alone in," Jassy recalled.

One of Jassy Crowley-Long's artworks

She opted to study science at University College Cork (UCC) with the cunning plan of changing to veterinary after the first year.

"I was offered a place again, but there was no budge on the parent front. My path to art wasn't a straight line," she laughed.

Jassy was the first female to graduate with a PhD in botany at UCC.

"My research and thesis focused on the mode of action of Roundup and Glyphosate and membrane permeability in wheat, oats, and barley.

"After working with Monsanto for a while, I was invited to take up a position as a lecturer in herbicide physiology and taxonomy at UCC," she said.

The move to painting

Jassy lectured in UCC for about 12 years and it was there she met her husband, Roger, a plant pathologist who came from Oxford to do some post-doctoral research at UCC.

She said: "Painting was always a part of my life however, and when we relocated to Wicklow, having taken on the onerous but joyful task of restoring an 18th century rectory, I started to devote myself fully to working as an artist.

"Animals and the countryside are my greatest inspiration. Horses, hounds, and rural landscapes are part of my everyday environment, so it feels very natural to paint them.

"I love painting from life whenever possible, but animals aren't always the best at sitting still. So I take a lot of photographs of the animal, especially for commissioned portraits where accuracy is important.

"I like to bring together both approaches - the immediacy of working from life with added detail from photographs.

"My style of painting I call impressionistic realism, which blends the detailed accuracy of realism with the light-focused expressive brushstrokes of impressionism, leaving something for the viewer to interpret."

The 18th century rectory which the couple restored from scratch was built in 1701.

"It's a hugely atmospheric old place full of character which we lovingly kept and is a wonderful place to work in.

"I have filled it with animals of all description - horses, geese, chickens, goats, a pig, numerous dogs - all models for my painting. My veterinary skills are legendary," she laughed.

She gives weekend painting classes, 'Painting at the Rectory', with food and wine.

"I love how the students create masterpieces in a convivial and fun atmosphere," Jassy remarked.

One of Jassy Crowley-Long's artworks

She also frequently visits trainers' yards throughout the country to paint the stars of the turf for clients.

She explained: "I have been commissioned by owners and trainers to paint commemorative works for victories, retirements and memorials of much-loved horses and dogs."

Exhibitions

Jassy exhibits regularly throughout Ireland, as well as in the UK, France, and the US.

"In Ireland, I exhibit at the Kilkenny and Carlow arts festivals and the Wexford Opera Festival," she said.

She is resident artist at Altamont Gardens, Carlow, where she has a permanent exhibition throughout the year in the walled garden.

Abroad, she has had various exhibitions in the Mall Gallery and Christies in London, and Salon de La Rochelle in France.

Her latest exhibition 'Hinterlands' is running as part of the Wexford Opera Festival in the Talbot Hotel until Monday, October 27.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to combine two lifelong passions - my love of animals and nature and painting," Jassy said.

Moving from science into art may seem like a leap, but for me it's all connected. Both are about acute observation, understanding, and celebrating the living world."