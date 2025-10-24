Court: Judge says €2,000 cheque from Asba Meats 'won't bounce'

By Gordon Deegan

Shannon based Halal meat operator, Asba Meats has paid out €2,000 as part of its plan to clear a debt owed to supplier, Town and Country Meats, a court has heard.

At Ennis District Court today (Friday, October 24) Judge Alec Gabbett commented ‘that won’t bounce then’ when told that the €2,000 cheque from on behalf of Asba Meats has come from the firm's lawyer’s client bank account.

In the case, Town & Country Meats obtained an order in the circuit court on June 4, 2024 to allow the company recover €16,181 from Asba Meats along with €750 in costs and expenses.

In court today, solicitor at Colum Doherty & Co Solicitors, Clare Vaughan told Judge Gabbett she had given a cheque before court over to solicitor, Stiofán Fitzpatrick for Town & Country Meats.

Fitzpatrick said: “It is a client account cheque.”

In reply, Judge Gabbett said: “That won’t bounce then” and in response, Fitzpatrick commented: “It won’t be a basketball.”

Fitzpatrick said that solicitor for Asba Meats, Colum Doherty “contacted me this morning before court advising me that Ms Vaughan would be present and she has handed to me a cheque for €2,000 as part payment of the outstanding monies towards Town and Country Meats”.

Judge Gabbett said: “It will be a long process so” and in reply, Fitzpatrick said: “If we get €2,000 every week it might not be.”

Court

Fitzpatrick said that director for Asba Meats, Tarequr Rahman Khan was not in court “and he has given an undertaking to the court to be here and that is a matter for yourself judge”.

Vaughan said that Khan apologises for not being present.

Judge Gabbett said: “He is breach of the undertaking - just let him know that.”

On the previous day in court, solicitor for Asba Meats, Colum Doherty expressed confidence that the receivership issue for Asba Meats will be resolved.

Doherty said that a receiver to Asba Meats was appointed by Tuffy Financial Services which he said is a firm that provided financial support to Asba Meats.

Asked how much the debt is, Doherty replied “Three hundred and thirty something thousand.”

Judge Gabbett said to Doherty “are you saying that the appointment of the receivership will be reversed once the monies are paid?”

In reply, Doherty said: “And I am hoping that will be the position.”

He said: “On my instructions I am dealing with the fall out of the receivership and I am confident that I will be able to deal with it.”

Judge Gabbett said at the time: “This is a business that is trading using other people as its bank. It owes debts and it is using them as their bank.”

Judge Gabbett said: “It strikes me that things are not going particularly well for the company and maybe now is the time to pull the parachute chord and get out of the aircraft safely without all sorts of other agencies getting involved.”

Judge Gabbett said that Asba Meats needs “to sit down with its accountants and very carefully consider its future”.

Today, Judge Gabbett further adjourned the case concerning Asba Meats and Town and Country Meats to November 7.