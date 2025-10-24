Gardaí and RSA appeal to road users to stay safe over bank holiday

As the October Bank Holiday weekend kicks off, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are jointly appealing to all road users to stay safe.

According to An Garda Síochána and the RSA, bank holiday weekends are among the busiest periods on Irish roads.

These are also among the periods where road users are at the highest risk of being involved in a fatal or serious road traffic collision.

They note that to date this year (October 24, 2025), 138 people have lost their lives in road traffic collisions on Irish roads.

With shorter daylight hours and clocks going back one hour this Sunday, An Garda Síochána is reminding all road users to ‘Be Safe, Be Seen’.

Drivers are encouraged to use dipped headlights during the day, particularly if their vehicle does not have daytime running lights.

Pedestrians and cyclists should wear high-visibility clothing and ensure they are clearly visible in darker conditions.

Statistics show a rise in pedestrian injuries on Irish roads between October and December each year.

Of the road fatalities so far this year, 29 were pedestrians, according to the RSA.

New analysis from the road safety body shows that over the period 2020-2024, 1,462 pedestrians were seriously injured following a road traffic collision, and more than one-third (34%) of these serious injuries occurred between October and December.

The data also shows that 21% of pedestrians in these incidents failed to observe properly.

Gardaí

An Garda Síochána is conducting a dedicated road traffic enforcement operation throughout the October Bank Holiday weekend, which will commence at 7:00a.m on Thursday (October 23) and continue until 7:00a.m on Tuesday (October 28).

Every member of An Garda Síochána on duty will be out conducting road traffic enforcement activity.

The focus will be on detecting and deterring key risk behaviours, such as speeding, impaired driving, mobile phone use, and non-wearing of seat belts.

Minister of State with responsibility for road safety, Seán Canney said: “As the clocks go back and winter approaches, I urge all road users to make safety the focus of their journeys.

"No matter how we travel, we need to protect ourselves and each other. Light up your vehicle; wear high visibility clothing; adjust your speed for the road and weather conditions; and never drive distracted or intoxicated.

"Emergency services are ready to help – but let’s do our best to avoid needing them," the minister added

Assistant Commissioner for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, Catharina Gunne said: “An Garda Síochána is appealing to all road users to take extra care this long Halloween weekend.

"Bank holidays are particularly busy times on our roads. Road users need to be particularly mindful at this time of year because road conditions are wetter and this weekend; clocks go back, so the evenings are darker and longer.

"Therefore, there is a greater risk for our vulnerable road users; pedestrians and cyclists. Please be safe, be seen.

"For motorists, we appeal to you to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate for the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt, and remove any distractions while driving such as mobile phones while driving."