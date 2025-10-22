Gardaí investigating theft of 150 sheep in Co. Kerry

Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is underway into the suspected theft of almost 150 sheep from farmland in Clonkeen, Co. Kerry.

Denis O'Connor, who farms in Clydagh Valley, has reported two separate incidents to Gardaí when he believes his livestock had been stolen.

O'Connor told Agriland that he noticed that 120 sheep had gone missing once he brought them in for shearing and he then alerted Gardaí of the theft on September 2 this year.

Following this theft he moved his sheep down to the lowland areas instead of the mountain where they were held previously, in the hope of preventing anymore from being stolen.

However, after dosing his sheep a few weeks later, O'Connor noticed that another 29 sheep were missing and worked out that they could potentially have been stolen between September 27 and October 14 2025.

Theft

The farmland where the sheep were being kept is a very rural area surrounded by woodland, which O'Connor believes the thieves could have used as cover when stealing the livestock.

Before these thefts, O'Connor said that he managed 350 sheep on his farm.

But following the most recent thefts nearly half of his flock is now missing.

Aftermath

O'Connor has estimated that the theft of his sheep has left him facing losses in the region of €30,000.

He has also had to invest in CCTV cameras, which could cost him another €4,000.

According to O'Connor he is now questioning whether he has a future in sheep farming and if his son will be able to continue the farm business.

"At this stage, I would be nearly telling my son not to takeover the farm as you would end up broke," he said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on the sheep thefts to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 6671160.