Equine support scheme opens for applications

An equine support scheme has been launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon.

The Equine Technical Support and Equine Breeding Scheme 2026 is opening to applications.

The scheme aims to support the development of Ireland's native equine industry through targeted investment under three programme headings: general programme; training and education; and research into equine diseases.

The general programme of the scheme provides financial support to help improve quality equine breeding.

The scheme also supports infrastructure in the non-thoroughbred horse sector.

Grant aid is available for steps to improve data collection in the genetics and equine breeding area and DNA sampling.

The scheme also supports initiatives in the area of breeding, promotion, marketing and studbook development.

The training and education programme of the scheme provides financial support for projects in the non-thoroughbred sector.

Support is provided for seminars, conferences and training.

Equine industry projects

Minister Heydon said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of the scheme, representing an investment of €854,000 in the Irish equine sector.

"This scheme provides targeted support for a range of equine industry projects.

"In 2025, funding was awarded to 11 organisations to deliver 46 innovative projects across studbook development, breeding, education and research into equine diseases.

"I look forward to approving further projects under the 2026 scheme that will strengthen and sustain the long-term growth of this important sector.”

Applicants must comply with specific terms and conditions of each programme and projects must be completed and reported on in late 2026.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 5:00p.m on Friday, December 12, 2025.