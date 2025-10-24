Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2025 revealed

Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2025.

This year, 929 towns were competing for the prestigious awards.

This is the highest number of entries ever received in the competition’s history, since 1958.

The winners of the SuperValu TidyTowns awards were announced at an event in Croke Park in Dublin today (Friday, October 24).

Carrick-on-Shannon in Co. Leitrim was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town as well as Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town, with awards presented by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.

Minister Calleary also presented the Gaeltacht Award to Carraig Airt TidyTowns, Co. Donegal.

Minister of State Jerry Buttimer presented the Young Persons in TidyTowns award to Corofin TidyTowns, Co. Clare.

Community spirit

Announcing Carrick-on-Shannon as the overall winner, Minister Calleary said: “This is a wonderful achievement and a special moment of immense pride for Carrick-on-Shannon and indeed the wider county of Leitrim.

“Having consistently entered the competition over the last 40 years, Carrick-on-Shannon’s achievement today continues to showcase all that is good about resilience, innovation, sustainability, community spirit and volunteerism.

"This is at the core of what the competition is all about.”

He added that the standard of competition was "exceptionally high" this year in all categories, with a record 929 entries received overall from the almost 1,000 active groups nationwide.

“I recognise the vital role of volunteers across the country who are working so hard all year round to ensure our communities are vibrant, sustainable places to live, work and visit," the minister added.

“Your passion and commitment is inspiring and the embodiment of everything that is good in our communities.

“Investment in our communities through this wonderful competition reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the winning groups here today."

Other winners today were Rosscarbery, Co. Cork, awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Dalkey, Co. Dublin, has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town, while Tralee, Co. Kerry was awarded Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Funding announced

Minister Calleary also today announced a special allocation of €1.5 million in funding to support the work of TidyTowns groups.

“The focus on sustainability and biodiversity initiatives are particularly impressive and important for us all," the minister added.

"The funding from my department will help groups continue with their inspirational efforts to transform their communities and the local environment.”