Heydon: New 'biosecurity regulations' introduced to protect poultry from bird flu

New biosecurity regulations which will require all flock keepers to apply specific biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds have been introduced.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, today (Friday, October 24) said the regulations had been introduced to protect poultry from the risk of bird flu.

One of the key measures is to prevent wild bird gaining access to poultry and captive birds and also to their environment.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) there is an "increasing risk to poultry and captive birds during the higher-risk period for avian influenza".

DAFM has also highlighted the increased "inward migration of wild waterfowl" who are the natural reservoirs of bird flu viruses.

A total of 41 wild birds have now tested positive for the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in the first nine months of 2025.

Poultry

Outbreaks of HPAI have been reported this month in a large poultry flock in Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, and in a captive bird flock in Co. Cork at Fota Wildlife Park.

Minister Heydon has warned today that these incidences highlight "that there is a significant risk to Irish poultry and captive bird flocks, which is increasing substantially as winter approaches due to the seasonal migration of wild birds to Ireland".

"In addition, as temperatures decrease, the virus can survive for longer periods at lower temperatures.

"Strict and consistent biosecurity is the most effective mechanism to reduce the risk of transmission and protect against avian influenza.

"It is extremely important at this time that every precaution must be taken to prevent virus particles from wild birds which may be present in the environment from coming into contact with poultry or captive birds," the minister added.

Under the new regulations announced today, all keepers of poultry and other captive birds, including backyard flocks, are required to put measures in place to "protect their flocks, livelihoods, and the wider Irish poultry sector".

However for larger flocks of 350 birds or more flock owners will be required to apply additional enhanced biosecurity measures.

DAFM today urged all flock owners "to remain vigilant for signs of disease", implement and maintain strict biosecurity measures, and report any suspicion of disease to their local department regional veterinary office.

The department has advised that outdoor areas where poultry and captive birds have access to "must be fenced or surroundedby netting".

It has also warned that if wild birds do gain access to poultry areas any droppings or feathers should be removed.

DAFM has also stated that:

Poultry should not have access to open water, standing water or waterlogged areas as this will attract wild fowl. Keep these areas well fenced or use netting;

Flock keepers should avoid attracting wild birds to their holding and should locate all feeding and watering points indoors;

Birds should not be fed outside and spilled feed and fallen fruit that is not cleaned up will entice wild birds as well as rodents;

Flock keepers should discourage wild birds from their holding with the use of deterrents such as bird scarers, fluttertape or scarecrows.

Members of the public have been advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and pets should be kept away from sick and dead wild birds.

Any dead wild birds should be reported to the department using the avian influenza wild bird reporting app.