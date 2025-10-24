Cork breeders take the top prices at Hereford bull sale in Kilmallock

The Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted a show and sale of bulls at GVM Kilmallock Mart Co. Limerick on Friday, October 17.

A total of 16 bulls sold on the day to an average sale price of €4,275.

Taking the top price on the day after being placed third in his class was Lot 9, Gurteragh Conor 1136 PH, owned by Michael O'Keefe from Co. Cork.

Selling at €6,200, this March-2024-born bull was sired by Mullaghdoopoll 1 Finnian and his dam was Gurteragh Gypsy 792. The bull ranks five stars on the replacement, terminal and dairy beef index.

The second-highest price to fall under auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney's hammer was Lot 16, Riverrock Hunter HH, an April-2024-born bull owned by Tony Hartnett, also from Co. Cork.

Riverrock Hunter HH owned by Tony Hartnett from Co. Cork sold for €5,200

Selling at €5,200, this bull had five stars on the replacement, terminal, dairy beef, and beef sub indexes.

The bull was sired by Grianan Wildfire and his dam was Riverrock Daisy.

Selling at €5,000 was Lot 10, Droumdaniel Thunder HH owned by Eugene Lynch from Co. Cork.

Placed first in his class before being tapped forward as the reserve male champion, this bull was sired by Balleen Powerplay with Droumdaniel Biddy 51041 as his dam.

Droumdaniel Thunder HH owned by Eugene Lynch from Co. Cork sold for €5,000

Thunder ranks four-star on the replacement and terminal index.

The Champion in the pre-sale show was Lot 13B, Astellas Hurler 1 PH, again from a Co. Cork herd, from the pen of Kathleen Stokes.

Sired by Churchcrosspoll 1 Hurler, this bull's dam was home-bred Astellas Emma. The pre-sale show champion went on to sell for €4,600.