232km tractor run from Clare coast to Carlow for children's health

A tractor run has been organised for this bank holiday weekend from the coast of Co. Clare to Co. Carlow in aid of the Children's Health Foundation.

The run is organised by the Carlow to Cork Tractor Run Club, which was founded in 2005.

The club will take on the 232km journey over the night of Saturday (October 25) and Sunday (October 26) in what it has dubbed 'Nighttime Tractor Run for Crumlin's Night Nurses'.

The organisers say the tractor run is in solidarity with "the heroes who never sleep".

The tractors will depart from Doolin Pier in Co. Clare at 6:15p.m Saturday evening, (around sunset) and will make a short stop in Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary at around midnight, before finishing in Red Hill Kildrenagh, Bagenalstown at 7:00a.m Sunday morning (sunrise).

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club fundraises throughout the year and, since 2005, has given over €600,000 to the Children's Health Foundation.

"The run will continue the club's long standing tradition of supporting sick children, with all proceeds going to the Children's Health Foundation, benefitting children's hospitals across Ireland," the club said.

Commenting on this weekend's fundraising effort, Carlow to Cork Tractor Club founder Brendan Byrne said: "For 21 years, we've been proud to be a part of something bigger than ourselves.

"It's not just about tractors, it's about bringing people together to support children and families going through the toughest times. We're grateful to everyone who's helped make this journey possible year after year," Byrne added.

Members of the public are invited to support the effort by donating and cheering the drivers along the route.

The route of travel can be viewed on the tractor club's Facebook page.

Estimated arrival times at various towns and locations along the way include:

Ennis, Co. Clare (between 8:30p.m and 9:00p.m);

Ballinahinch, Co. Tipperary (at 11:30p.m for a 30-40 minute break);

Nenagh, Co. Tipperary (at 1:30a.m);

Obama Plaza, Moneygall, Co. Offaly (at 2:30a.m for a 15 minute break);

Durrow, Co. Laois (at 3:30a.m);

Kilkenny Castle (between 4:30a.m and 5:00a.m);

Doyle's Royal Oak (5:45a.m);

Red Hill (6:45a.m).

If you wish to donate or find out more about the event, you can do so on the tractor run club's own website.