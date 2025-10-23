EPPO charges suspect with defrauding EU funds for young farmers

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Malta has charged a suspect with defrauding EU funds aimed at supporting young farmers to start a business.

The suspect was formally arraigned yesterday (Wednesday, October 22) before Malta’s Court of Magistrates acting as a Court of Criminal Inquiry.

This marks the beginning of court proceedings under the Maltese judicial system, where suspects are brought to court to hear their charges and the evidence supporting those charges.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent.

EPPO

According to the EPPO, the defendant applied for a business start-up aid programme for young farmers; a project co-financed by the EU through the Rural Development Programme 2014.

The funds were sought to take over a family-run business and establish a dairy and livestock farm.

The defendant entered into a contractual agreement to implement the project over a span of 23 months and received an advance payment of €56,000 (80% of the total grant).

According to the evidence, the project never materialised, and no farming equipment was purchased.

The EPPO said that the farmland changed hands without the prior knowledge and approval of the paying agency or the managing authority.

Malta

During the hearing, the court approved the request of the prosecution to freeze €56,000, in order to compensate the estimated damage to the EU.

Earlier in this investigation, the farm and the home of the defendant were searched for evidence by the Malta Police Force.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union.

It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.