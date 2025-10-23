Enniskillen School takes 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge title

Four students from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School in Co. Fermanagh have been crowned the overall winners of the 2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

Mackenzie Wilson, Jenson Lindsay, Alfie Thompson and Conor Phair, won the challenge for their project “One Health: The Link Between Animal, Human and Plant Health.

The team impressed the judges with their project which tackled the critical issue of soil health and farmer education.

The students from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School developed a soil analysis results guide simplifying data for on-farm decision-making.

The guide has since been distributed to local vets, marts, and agricultural stores.

Competition judges said the project was “an outstanding example of research applied to deliver real benefits.

“The team tackled soil health in a way that was practical, relevant and impactful.”

The winning students also organised a ‘Healthy Soil, Healthy Future’ conference attended by more than 130 farmers and industry guests.

The group also raised £6,540 for Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support during their time as finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

The four winners not only received the ABP Angus Youth Challenge Cup at an awards ceremony and exhibition held at Balmoral Park today (October, 23) but also a £1,000 cash prize for their school.

Speaking at the ceremony, ABP’s George Mullan congratulated all the finalists. “These young people have shown great pride in local agriculture.

"They’re exactly what the agri-food sector needs for the future".

ABP Angus Youth Challenge

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is delivered in partnership with the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group and aims to give teenagers the opportunity to rear Angus cattle and complete a research project addressing real-world agricultural issues.

Throughout the past year four teams who made it to the final have been rearing Angus cross calves.

Earlier this month they were able to sell their finished cattle to ABP Food Group and retain the proceeds for themselves.

2025 ABP Angus Youth Challenge runners-up: Markethill High School (L-R) Autumn Mulholland, Ellie Gilmore, Rachel Johnston and Natasha Dicks with George Mullan, managing director, ABP in Northern Ireland (Left) and Charles Smith, Certified Irish Angus Producer Group (Right) Source: ABP

Meanwhile a team from Markethill High School was also named today as the runners-up in the prestigious student competition.

The runner-up team was:

Natasha Dickson;

Rachel Johnston;

Ellie Gilmore;

Autumn Mulholl.

The judges had high praise for the students for their project “Food Provenance: Do You Know What You Eat?”.

The Markethill High School team developed and published a recipe cookbook: 'A Cut Above the Rest,' featuring Northern Irish beef dishes.

The project sold 280 copies, raising £2,300 for Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support NI, and they also successfully engaged with the public through cookery demonstrations at the Armagh Show.

According to judges they showed "exceptional initiative, leadership and genuine passion for learning,” they also commended the project’s strong marketing, social media reach and strong local business support.

Separately the Outstanding Individual Achievement Award went to Casey Jane Creegan from St Joseph’s High School in Crossmaglen.

Alongside team-mate Michaela McGuinness, she worked on a project entitled “Sustainable Beef Consumption and the Young Consumer.”

Their youth-focused campaign promoted recipes for beef dishes in a fun way. The judges recognised Casey Jane for her enthusiasm, teamwork and community commitment.

The team from Lecale Trinity Grammar School, consisting of Ben O’Connor, Brent Magouran, Christopher Cunningham and Lochlann Hegarty, were also commended as finalists for their project “Raising Awareness of Animal Welfare Standards.”

They hosted an Animal Welfare Conference at their school and developed education resources for schools, taking inspiration from an online meeting secured with the international expert in animal behaviour Temple Grandin.