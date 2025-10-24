Weather to remain unsettled in slightly cooler temperatures

The weather this bank holiday weekend is set to remain unsettled, with rain and showers at times and slightly cooler temperatures, according to Met Éireann.

This morning (Friday, October 24) will see a cool, cloudy and damp start, as scattered showers drift across the country.

Sunny spells will break through later this morning however, as a fresh northerly breeze clears away any remaining showers.

It will become cloudier later this afternoon with a few more showers peppering north-western counties. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 12°.

It will become rather cloudy and a little chilly tonight as the northerly breeze persists. A scattering of showers will feed down across the country through the night but clear and dry spells will develop in the south and east overnight.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 5° to 8°.

Tomorrow (Saturday, October 25) will see sunny spells and plenty of dry weather to start but more cloud will bubble up across northern areas with a few showers moving in to northern areas by early afternoon.

Showers will continue to feed south across the country but there will be a good deal of dry weather also, with northerly breezes and highest temperature of 8° to 11°.

Tomorrow night will be cloudy and rather chilly with scattered showers moving down in a northerly breeze.

Some clear spells will develop overnight as the showers die out but the fresh northerly breeze will remain. It will be cool, with lowest temperatures of 1° to 4°.

Sunday (October 26) will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the morning, but more cloud will build later in the morning with patchy light rain developing along north-western counties.

Rain will become widespread by the afternoon with north-westerly breezes freshening. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11°.

On Sunday night, the rain will gradually become patchy and cloud will break up during the night. A north-westerly breeze will persist with a few showers across western and north-western coasts. It will be a milder night however, with lowest temperatures of 8° to 10°.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and just isolated showers for Bank Holiday Monday morning (October 27). More cloud will build later in the afternoon however, ahead of rain spreading in from the west.

The rain will clear away from the south and east later in the evening. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 13°.

Met Éireann said that for Tuesday (October 28), current indications are for the unsettled weather to remain with outbreaks of rain likely, together with blustery winds. Temperatures are likely to stay a little below average too.