North Cork Creameries announces 'leadership transition'

North Cork Creameries has announced a "leadership transition", with the chief executive officer (CEO) there, Pat Sheahan, to leave that role at the end the year.

Sheahan has served as CEO of North Cork Creameries since 2013, prior to which he worked with Kerry Group in Europe and the UK.

The creamery business said that, under his leadership, North Cork Creameries has "achieved significant growth and progress" including mergers with Feale Bridge & Headley Bridge Co-operative in 2018, and Newtownsandes Co-operative in 2019.

The business has confirmed that Michael Cronin will serve as interim CEO.

The chairperson of the board of North Cork Creameries, Thomas O'Donoghue, paid tribute to Sheahan's "leadership and dedication over the past 13 years".

"On behalf of the board, I sincerely thank Pat Sheahan for this tireless contribution, personnel commitment and dedicated service to North Cork Creameries," O'Donoghue said.

"He has led our organisation and operation with energy and integrity and has made very significant progress in modernising and developing our facilities and in growing our business in support of our farm families," O'Donoghue said.

Commenting on his time as CEO, Sheahan said: "It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of North Cork Creameries. Our farmer members and employees are the heart of this organisation.

"As I now move on to other opportunities, I want to thank the chairman, board, our milk suppliers, customers and especially my management team and all of our staff for their dedication and support, and I wish North Cork Creameries every success in the years ahead," Sheahan added.

The incoming interim CEO, Thomas Cronin, is a former CEO of Newmarket Co-operative. He is currently a board member of Bord Bia and IFAC and is a former chairperson of Ornua.

He is also chairperson of the TB Stakeholder Forum and is involved in a number of other projects in the agri-food industry.

The board chairperson, Thomas O' Donoghue said: "We are pleased that Michael has agreed to step into the role of interim CEO during this transition period.

"The board will now commence a formal process to appoint a new CEO over the coming months. Our focus remains on performance, sustainability and supporting our farming families and customers."