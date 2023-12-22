Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), the Ibec group representing the dairy and specialised nutrition processing sector in the state, has today (Friday, December 22) announced that Pat Sheahan is the new chair of the association.

Sheahan, a native of West Limerick with a background in dairy science, has been the chief executive of North Cork Creameries and a board member of DII since 2012.

He has also worked with Kerry Group in Europe and the UK.

DII

Sheahan succeeds Conor Ryan, chief executive of Arrabawn, who concludes his two-year term as DII chair on December 31.

In response to his appointment, Pat Sheahan said: “It is an honor to assume the role of national chair for an industry that contributes significantly to Ireland.

“The dairy sector in Ireland serves as a national and international powerhouse, delivering high-quality, affordable nutrition from our natural, grass-based, family farm system to people in Ireland and around the world.

“I would like to extend special appreciation to my predecessor, Conor Ryan, who has played a pivotal role in steering the industry through the challenges of Brexit, Covid-19, the Ukraine crisis, and, most notably, in fostering a unified response from the industry as we enhance our sustainability credentials,” he added.

Conor Mulvihill, DII director

Conor Mulvihill, director of DII, congratulated Pat on his appointment, stating: “I am delighted to welcome Pat as chair.

“Over the next two years, Pat will bring a combination of energy and experience to the role, which I believe will be crucial during this critical period for our largest indigenous industry on the island.”

The Irish dairy sector employs nearly 55,000 people and generates over €17.6 billion in economic activity in the state, including €7 billion in exports.