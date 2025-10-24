Gallery: Rockwell Farm officially listed for sale by Sherry Fitzgerald

Rockwell Farm in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, has now been officially listed for sale by property agency Sherry Fitzgerald.

As previously reported, the guide price for the 329.2ha (813ac) property is €21 million.

Sherry Fitzgerald describes the sale as a "once in a generation opportunity to purchase one of Ireland's best and biggest farms".

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

The property is owned by the Spiritans religious order, and is located in the heart of the Golden Vale region.

Currently a fully operational dairy farm, Rockwell Farm includes modern farm buildings that are ready for immediate use.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

Sherry FitzGerald have confirmed that the lands can be purchased in lots by private treaty as follows:

Lot 1 – Carrigeen on approximately 109.4ha which includes two residences and a farmyard. Carrigeen is situated across the road from the lands at Rockwell Farm. The guide price is in excess of €6 million;

Lot 2 - Rockwell Farm and Dogstown Farm on approximately 219.8ha to include the milking parlour and full farmyard with modern facilities. The guide price is in excess of €15 million;

Lot 3 – The Entire – to include Lot 1 and Lot 2 at Carrigeen, Rockwell Farm, and Dogstown with a total acreage of approx. 329.2ha. The guide price is in excess of €21 million.

The overall guide price of €21 million would equate to just over €26,000/ac.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

Outlining the selling points of the property, Sherry Fitzgerald said these include:

Prime location adjacent to Rockwell College in one of Ireland most renowned farming regions;

Top-quality, productive land;

7km from M8 interchange and Cashel town;

Well-managed and maintained working dairy farm;

Good soil quality and grazing conditions;

Modern agricultural buildings and facilities;

Internal roadway network;

Electric fencing and underground water system serving all paddocks.

Sherry Fitzgerald said: "Rockwell Farm has been meticulously managed and maintained over the years, with an impressive level of infrastructure in place to support a highly efficient farming enterprise.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

"The lands are superbly laid out, providing easy access to every part of the holding. Rich, lush pastures extend across the farm, complemented by mature hedging that offers natural privacy, shelter and security," the property agency added.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

Lot 1, Carrigeen, includes 109.4ha of land with a farm cottage and farm house, with a farm yard that includes 3 slatted sheds, two with underground slurry tanks; a hay and cattle shed; two storage sheds; two silage pits; and a cattle crush.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

Lot 2, Rockwell and Dogstown, are directly across from Carrigeen, and include: 202 roofless cubicles with an underground slurry tank, straw bedding shed, and handling and drafting area; two slatted sheds with underground thanks; a cattle shed; single- and two-story buildings; storage sheds; and old slurry tank; a silage pit; and a 60 unit rotary parlour with a 28,000L bulk tank.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

The available services on the land includes mains electricity, mains water and a septic tank (for residential units) on Lot 1; and mains electricity, mains and natural water, and a septic tank on Lot 2.

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

Sherry Fitzgerald said that the Golden Vale region is "widely regarded as Ireland’s most fertile and picturesque agricultural region, a landscape of rolling green pastures, gently undulating hills, and rich limestone soil that has sustained generations of farmers".

Source: Sherry Fitzgerald

"This is the land that defines Irish farming at its best: productive, natural, and timeless," the business added.

Viewing of the property will take place "strictly by private appointment".