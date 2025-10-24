Tullow Mart set to host special sale of 50 Fleckvieh-sired heifers

Tullow Mart in Co. Carlow is set to host a special sale of 50 Fleckvieh-sired heifers tomorrow (Saturday, October 25) at 3:00p.m.

Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, mart manager Eric Driver said: "These heifers are Fleckvieh sired heifers bred off a Fleckvieh bull out of a good herd of British Friesian and Fleckvieh cows.

"The herd is a long established and also has a good health status."

Commenting on the performance of the cows, the Tullow Mart manager outlined:

Butterfat: 5.4 herd average;

5.4 herd average; Protein: 4.4 herd average;

"The cows are yielding 5,500-6,000L/lactation, with good somatic cell count (SCC) figures to back that up."

The heifers are scanned in calf and are due in spring 2026 to a Fleckvieh bull.

Commenting on the suitability of the heifers in the sale, the Tullow Mart manager said: "Not only are these heifers suitable to go into dairy herds but these particular heifers are real eye catchers for the suckler farmer also.

"They bring a square, robust heifer out of a good Brirish Friesian cow with the ability to bring a good calf with good milk yield also.

"In the current weanling trade we have seen the importance of live weight gain which can be bred into cattle but milk at a young age is also important and these cows will have it in abundance.

GVM Kilmallock Mart

Separately the Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted a show and sale of bulls at GVM Kilmallock Mart Co. Limerick on Friday, October 17.

A total of 16 bulls sold on the day to an average sale price of €4,275.

Taking the top price on the day after being placed third in his class was Lot 9, Gurteragh Conor 1136 PH, owned by Michael O'Keefe from Co. Cork.

Selling at €6,200, this March-2024-born bull was sired by Mullaghdoopoll 1 Finnian and his dam was Gurteragh Gypsy 792. The bull ranks five stars on the replacement, terminal and dairy beef index.

The second-highest price to fall under auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney's hammer was Lot 16, Riverrock Hunter HH, an April-2024-born bull owned by Tony Hartnett, also from Co. Cork.