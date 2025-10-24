Tullow Mart set to host special sale of 50 Fleckvieh-sired heifers

Tullow Mart in Co. Carlow is set to host a special sale of 50 Fleckvieh-sired heifers tomorrow (Saturday, October 25) at 3:00p.m.
Speaking to Agriland ahead of the sale, mart manager Eric Driver said: "These heifers are Fleckvieh sired heifers bred off a Fleckvieh bull out of a good herd of British Friesian and Fleckvieh cows.
Commenting on the performance of the cows, the Tullow Mart manager outlined:
"The cows are yielding 5,500-6,000L/lactation, with good somatic cell count (SCC) figures to back that up."
The heifers are scanned in calf and are due in spring 2026 to a Fleckvieh bull.
Commenting on the suitability of the heifers in the sale, the Tullow Mart manager said: "Not only are these heifers suitable to go into dairy herds but these particular heifers are real eye catchers for the suckler farmer also.
"In the current weanling trade we have seen the importance of live weight gain which can be bred into cattle but milk at a young age is also important and these cows will have it in abundance.
Separately the Irish Hereford Breed Society hosted a show and sale of bulls at GVM Kilmallock Mart Co. Limerick on Friday, October 17.
A total of 16 bulls sold on the day to an average sale price of €4,275.
Taking the top price on the day after being placed third in his class was Lot 9, Gurteragh Conor 1136 PH, owned by Michael O'Keefe from Co. Cork.
Selling at €6,200, this March-2024-born bull was sired by Mullaghdoopoll 1 Finnian and his dam was Gurteragh Gypsy 792. The bull ranks five stars on the replacement, terminal and dairy beef index.
The second-highest price to fall under auctioneer Eamonn Gaffney's hammer was Lot 16, Riverrock Hunter HH, an April-2024-born bull owned by Tony Hartnett, also from Co. Cork.