Martin Ryan moves to NCBC as new Thurles Mart manager confirmed

Outgoing Thurles Mart manager Martin (Murt) Ryan is set to move to a new role with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) as Co. Tipperary woman Ciara Ryan has been appointed as the new mart manager.

Martin Ryan leaves the role of Mid Tipperary Co-operative Livestock Mart (Thurles Mart) manager after almost 10 years in the position.

He will join NCBC as a beef specialist focusing on beef sire genetics in the company.

The National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) describes itself as "Ireland’s largest cattle breeding organisation, operating Ireland’s largest dairy and beef breeding programmes".

NCBC is a joint venture between Ireland’s two Artificial Insemination (AI) organisations, Munster Bovine and Progressive Genetics.

Ryan is well known in suckler, dairy and beef-farming circles and is well respected in the pedigree cattle breeding world particularly, from his involvement in his family's Goldstar Charolais Herd.

New Thurles Mart manager

Meanwhile Templederry, Co. Tipperary native Ciara Ryan will step into the role of Thurles Mart manager in the new year.

After graduating from University College Dublin (UCD) in 2021, the new 26-year old mart manager previously worked with Tirlán and Ceva Animal Health.

Thurles Mart hosts its weekly general cattle sale on Mondays and and also hosts additional seasonal calf and weanling sales as well as a range of special sales and timed auctions.

Hailing from a suckler farm, Ciara said: "I am looking forward to stepping into the role of Mid Tipperary Co-operative Livestock Mart Manager in the new year.

"I would like to wish Martin Ryan the best of luck in his new career and thank him for all the work he has done at Thurles Mart in his tenure as manager."

The mart prides itself on being a "farmer co-operative run by farmers for farmers".