'Concerned' IHFA members demand transparency about GenÉireann project

A group of "concerned members" from the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) have claimed that a proposed new project, which could include a full service IVF breeding facility, "fundamentally alters the association’s role".

As part of the GenÉireann project IHFA would set up a new company, develop a nucleus herd and an IVF breeding service - which would be owned and funded by the IHFA.

However the proposed GenÉireann project has sparked a strong reaction from some "concerned members" of the association, which this celebrates its 60th anniversary.

IHFA

This group of members have voiced what they have described as "deep concern" over the cost, and direction of the proposed GenÉireann nucleus herd project.

They also claim that there has not been "proper consultation or approval" sought in relation to the project with other members of IHFA.

The concerned group said: "The IHFA’s charitable objective is clear, to promote and extend the breeding of pedigree Holstein Friesian cattle.

"Yet, the GenÉireann proposal involves IVF breeding using SRM (non-pedigree) bulls and commercial embryos.

"A direct contradiction of IHFA’s core mission and its commitment to members focused on pedigree improvement."

These members said that over 100 letters, containing herd numbers, have been sent to the association calling for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

According to these members the meeting must happen before December 21 of this year, as under the IHFA’s own rules, an EGM must be convened within 60 days of a valid requisition.

The members have also said they now "demand full transparency, accountability, and a return to the principles upon which IHFA was founded".

Proposals

These "concerned" members have also raised questions about the cost of the project and have estimated that a potential investment in the region of "€1.5 million" could be needed to initially fund the GenÉireann project.

They have based this estimate primarily on their own calculated costs of sourcing land and pedigree animals.

IHFA

A spokesperson for the IHFA confirmed to Agriland that the organisation has received a petition for the EGM.

"A board meeting has been arranged to call the EGM," they added.