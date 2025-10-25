Roadshow set to display latest research in calf management

A nutritional company is hitting the road to offer farmers, vets, and advisers information on the latest research into calf rearing.

Trouw Nutrition plans to host events next month with the nutrition company's calf experts Dr. Aaron Brown and Katie Hoey taking the lead in counties Cork, Galway, Meath, and Tipperary.

Dr. Aaron Brown is the technical sales manager for young animal feeds for Trouw Nutrition Ireland.

He holds a PhD in calf housing and nutritional management from Queens University Belfast and Agrifood and Biosciences Institute.

Katie Hoey comes from a dairy and tillage background in Co. Louth. She received her master's degree in veterinary medicine, specialising in calf health and nutrition from University College Dublin (UCD) and Teagasc.

The pair will speak on how fat content, composition, and volume of milk can have a 'game-changing' impact on the first few weeks of an animal’s life.

Events

These experts will talk to attendees about the important role science plays in calf nutrition, and the innovative solutions it creates.

Dr. Aaron Brown said: “This roadshow is a great opportunity to gain a holistic insight into calf management and to better understand how cutting-edge research is being applied to the products and innovations which are driving on-farm productivity and profitability."

The roadshow will also highlight how scientific innovations can offer more than just advice, with practical solutions capable of elevating calf health and performance also on offer.

The event will detail what best practices should be employed when calf rearing, from colostrum feeding to nutrition and housing.

The roadshow will also see the launch of Milkivit ONE, a milk replacer for calves developed by Trouw’s LifeStart Science platform.

Trouw’s roadshow will run from November 6-13 and is aimed at farmers, vets, calf specialists, feed advisers and breeding consultants.