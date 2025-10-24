DAFM issues schemes update as payments continue under BISS, Eco-Scheme, ANC

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers across various farm schemes this week.

Advance payments under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) began on October 16.

Payments this week amounted to over €11.9 million.

This brings the total number of farmers paid to 112,396, with payments totalling €522.94 million.

Advance payments under the 2025 Eco-Scheme commenced this week.

A total of 109,853 farmers have been paid €194.42 million so far.

Under the Areas of Natural Constraint and Areas of Specific Constraint, €2.9m was paid this week.

A total of 93,967 farmers have been paid €200.69 million.

TAMS and ACRES

This week, over €2.4m was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

37,870 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with 14,105 payment applications submitted.

In total, €109.3 million has now been paid out across 12,171 TAMS 3 claims.

Under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), €30,000 was paid this week.

This brings the total paid to date to €517.25 million.

Under the Organic Farming Scheme, a total of €32,275 was paid this week.

4,779 farmers have now received their 2024 advance payment under this scheme.