Historic Structures Fund 2026 opens for applications to safeguard built heritage

Grants of up to €200,000 are available for projects with strong built heritage conservation objectives and clear public or community benefit.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne and the Minister of State for nature, heritage and biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan have just launched the Historic Structures Fund (HSF) for 2026.

With over €3.5 million in funding allocated to 28 projects in 2025, the 2026 scheme will support the repair, maintenance, and rejuvenation of historic structures in all local authority areas, honouring their past and safeguarding them into the future.

Recent projects that have availed of HSF funding include crucial repairs to the iconic four-faced clock tower of St. Anne's Church in Shandon, Cork city, as well as works to the former Prior Endowed School in Lifford, which will facilitate its future use as a home for the Donegal county archive.

Ongoing restoration works at St. Anne's Church, Shandon, Cork

2026 scheme

Announcing the scheme, Minister Browne said that historic buildings and structures are a great source of pride for local communities.

He said: "They are part of the fabric of our heritage and it is important that they are preserved, remaining part of life of our villages, towns and cities.

"The Historic Structures Fund is a vital support to the people who maintain our historic structures and prevent them from falling into disrepair or dereliction."

Minister of State O’Sullivan said that supporting communities and those who protect and conserve the built heritage of Ireland is of the upmost importance.

He said: "The funding provided under the Historic Structures Fund recognises the dedication of the owners, skilled craftspeople and conservation experts who work together to ensure the continued care and conservation of these buildings.

The Minister of State said that he had visited properties around the country that have received funding and have seen the positive impact of the HSF on the character of a place and the communities that live there.

Potential applicants, Minister of State O'Sullivan advised, should get in touch with the architectural conservation officer or heritage officer within their local authority as soon as possible.

Historic Structures Fund

The Historic Structures Fund is a grant scheme for historic buildings offered by the National Built Heritage Service (NBHS) within the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The funding is administered by heritage professionals within each local authority, with grants awarded on a nationally competitive basis.

HSF 2026 will offer grants of up to €200,000 for projects with strong built heritage conservation objectives that can also demonstrate a clear public or community benefit.

Minister of State O’Sullivan said: "It enables vital investment in our valuable built heritage and helps owners and custodians of historic structures to safeguard for the future benefit of communities and the public."

Funded works focus on the conservation of historic fabric of these important buildings, with priority given to works to protect or repair the outer envelope, such as the roof and windows, the repointing or re-rendering of the external walls, and other similar works.

In order to be considered eligible for the scheme, the property in question must be included - or eligible for inclusion- in the record of protected structures of the relevant local authority. Structures or works within an Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) may also be eligible.