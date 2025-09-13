National Heritage Keepers programme opens for applications

The national Heritage Keepers programme, run by Burrenbeo Trust, is now open for applications for its fifth round.

To date, over 200 schools and community groups have taken part in the free initiative, which helps people discover, celebrate, and safeguard the living heritage that is rooted in the land the keepers manage.

This year, community groups and senior primary school classes are invited to join the programme, which combines online workshops with funding support for local heritage projects.

Unlike programmes that separate built, cultural, and natural heritage, Heritage Keepers takes an holistic approach, emphasising how these elements are deeply connected in shaping the character of our places, according to Mary Dillon, Heritage Keepers co-ordinator at Burrenbeo Trust.

Last year, 80 schools and communities completed projects ranging from heritage trails, oral history recordings, podcasts, and local booklets, to biodiversity efforts such as tree planting, pond creation, and community celebration days.

Two farming groups also took part, the Rathcroghan Farmers' Group and Leitrim Fort Group, and the story of the land and the work done on it was central to their projects.

Funding also enabled participants to visit local heritage sites in-person, bringing their learning to life, Mary said.

Feedback from past participants has been overwhelmingly positive.

According to posts about the Heritage Keepers programme, one teacher said: “It’s more than just talking about helping, it’s actually doing something.”

A community participant said: “Whether we’re talking about nature, culture, or built heritage, it’s so important to get to know your place so that you love it enough to protect it for future generations.”

The programme includes five interactive two-hour workshops, followed by ongoing guidance as groups carry out their funded heritage actions. Participants can begin in either autumn or in the new year.

An online information session will take place on Tuesday, September 16 at 7:30pm.

The deadline for applying for the Heritage Keepers programme is September 30. For more details and to apply, visit the Heritage Keepers' website.

Heritage Keepers is partially funded by the Sunflower Charitable Foundation through Community Foundation Ireland and by the Department of Education through the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) to 2030 fund.