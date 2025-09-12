Jobs: Sales and breed society roles available in agri sector

There are currently some interesting jobs on offer in the agri-sector if you are considering a new challenge in your career.

Further details on these positions can be seen on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new job postings.

The website includes additional information on the various jobs, relevant contact details, how to apply, and closing dates for applications.

Mark McConnell Agricultural Consultant and Auctioneers is hiring for an agricultural consultant.

The successful candidate has the opportunity to work part-time (three days per week) or full-time (five days per week).

Role responsibilities will include providing expert advice and consultancy services to farmers, preparing and submitting reports, grant applications and compliance documentation, and developing fertiliser and nutrient management plans.

Applicants should have at least two years of experience working in the agricultural field, be a Farm Advisory System approved advisor, and have strong knowledge of Irish agricultural regulations and schemes.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is recruiting for the role of field officer.

This is a full-time, permanent role that will involve promoting and marketing the Charolais breed countrywide, and giving breeding advice to members and potential customers.

Applicants must have a good understanding of pedigree cattle breeding and the beef industry, genetics, and must be willing to travel and show flexibility surrounding events.

The successful candidate will be offered a €40,000-€45,000 gross salary, depending on experience, a company vehicle, and inclusion in the society’s health cover plan and pension contribution.

Mid Tipp Mart is hiring a business administration executive.

Applicants should ideally have a good knowledge of agriculture and the livestock industry, along with good IT, accounting and communication skills.

Knowledge of auctioneering practices is an advantage, and work experience in a livestock or closely related business is very desirable.

The package on offer will reflect the responsibilities of the position and the experience of the successful candidate.

AW Ennis, a leading name in quality animal feed manufacturing, is recruiting for a technical sales representative.

Key role responsibilities include engaging with farmers, merchants and customers to understand and advise on their animal feed requirements, and managing customer accounts, including reviewing terms and ensuring accounts remain within acceptable trading limits.

Applicants should have a background or strong interest in agriculture, animal nutrition, or a related field, and experience in technical sales or customer-facing roles.

The successful candidate will be offered a competitive remuneration package including commission and company vehicle.

Two roles are available with BASE Ireland, the lead partner in the BASE-Line European Innovation Partnership (EIP) - Restoring Soil Health and Enhancing Biodiversity through Regenerative Agriculture.

A project manager in regenerative agriculture is being sought, as well as a communications and administrative coordinator.

The project manager will lead and coordinate the project team and the EIP operational group, oversee the implementation of all EIP work packages, and manage all project reporting.

Applicants should have at least six years of project management experience, preferably in farming or the environmental sector, and a background in agriculture, biodiversity or sustainable land use.

The salary for this role is up to €65,000 per annum with a 4.25-year fixed purpose contract.

The communications and administrative coordinator is a part-time role, with responsibilities including managing all communications and administrative functions, coordinating stakeholder engagement, and coordinating all financial recording and reporting.

Applicants should have at least five years of experience in project administration, media relations, and materials development, and be proficient in digital communication, including website content management.

The salary is up to €25,000 per annum with a 4.25-year fixed purpose contract.

Agritech, one of Ireland’s leading agricultural input specialists, is looking for full-time sales advisers in the following areas:

West Cork;

East Limerick;

Waterford.

Key responsibilities include promoting Agritech's range of proven nutrition and forage solutions, and driving new business and nurturing existing accounts.

The role will involve conducting on-farm advisory visits and recommending solutions, along with participating in events and demonstrating technical expertise.

Applicants should have a commercial mindset, be self-driven and goal-orientated, along with having a strong farming interest and background.

The successful candidate will be offered a competitive salary, bonus and holiday pay and a company vehicle.