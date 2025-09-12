Stand at Ploughing to prepare people for presidential election

Ireland's independent electoral commission, An Coimisiún Toghcháin will be visiting the National Ploughing Championships this year to help people with registering and voting ahead of the presidential election on October 24.

An Coimisiún Toghcháin's stand at the Ploughing Championships will offer visitors the opportunity to become registered to vote with the help of their staff - whom will be wearing yellow t-shirts and holding iPads - guiding you through each step of the process.

The commission will also be organising activities at their stand, such as presidential quiz competitions and their own "special ploughing election", and will be providing giveaways to visitors if they spin a wheel or if they are registered to vote.

This is the first time for Coimisiún Toghcháin to attend the Ploughing Championships, and it will be present across all three days of the event, which runs from September 16-18 in Screggan, Co. Offaly.

An Coimisiún's stand at the National Ploughing Champonships will be located at Stand 290, Row 13, Block 3.

The electoral commission's visit to the Ploughing Championships is a part of their 'voter registration and presidential information drive' campaign, which has already brought them to events such as Electric Picnic and Irish college campuses.

An Coimisiún's campus programme includes an appearance on October 2 at ATU Mountbellew, one of Ireland's leading agricultural colleges, in the hopes of getting more young people registered and voting in the upcoming presidential election.

Art O’Leary, chief executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin stated: “At Electric Picnic in August, we met so many young people who are engaged, interested, and want to use their votes to decide who will be our next president but who had questions about registration and voting.

“Students are often not aware that if they are away from their registered home address on polling day because of college, they can apply to move their vote or apply for a postal vote.

"Roughly 60,000 young people have turned 18 since the last general election and many of them are now college freshers. We look forward to meeting them and registering them to vote in their first ever election,” he added.