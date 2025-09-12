ICMSA criticises new DAFM soil requirements

The Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has criticised new requirements from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

ICMSA president, Denis Drennan described the requirement that farmers submitting soil samples must now accompany those with exact GPS references or LPIS number as “completely typical” of many aspects of Irish State administration.

He believes the requirements are a "perfect example" of where DAFM is prepared to keep increasing the "regulatory burden" on farmers who were already heavily inspected.

The ICMSA president described it as "mad micro-management", and that there seems to be "no end" to the department's insistence on farmers having to "hand over on ever more cumbersome and outlandish digital detail".

He said: "Why would anybody be required to supply an exact GPS location for their own soil samples when it is in my own interest to do it right? More to the point, what does the department need that GPS location for?

"As far as farmers are concerned, the department already has exact maps of these parcels of land and they have more than enough information to correlate the samples to the individual parcels. They could easily do it. But then why would they when they can just order farmers to do that on top of every other stipulation involved in farming?

"There’s something very revealing about this latest, absolutely ridiculous requirement: The department must know that this is just another little step towards more farmers just giving up on farming; just another little ‘turn of the regulatory screw’; just another pointless job at the farmer’s expense," Drennan added.

From Monday (September 15), there will be new regulations in regards to soil sampling for farmers across the country.

In accordance with SI No. 42 of the 2025 nitrates regulations, soil sample results issued after Sunday (September 14) must state the corresponding Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) or georeference.

Related Stories

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have stated that the results of soil tests issued which do not state the corresponding LPIS parcel or georeference will be defaulted to a soil Phosphorus of Index 3 or 4, depending on stocking rates.

An index of 3 or 4 means a meaning a farmer will have no P allowance and will not be allowed to spread any P compound fertilisers.

The change, which comes under the midterm review of Ireland's fifth Nitrates Action Plan (NAP), is linked to direct payments.