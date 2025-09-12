RSA calls for nominations for Road Safety Awards 2025

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is calling on the public to nominate individuals and groups for its Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards 2025.

The awards recognise the work of those promoting road safety within their communities through education, campaigning, and other impactful initiatives.

Now in its sixteenth year, nominations for the awards are now open and you can find more information on the RSA website. The closing date for entries is October 24, 2025.

The award categories have been refreshed for 2025, and nominations will be accepted in each of the following categories:

Vulnerable Road User Safety Award.

Employer-led Road Safety Programme Award.

Youth Road Safety Champion Award.

School Road Safety Initiative Award.

Innovation & Research in Road Safety Award.

Approved Driving Instructor (ADI) Award.

Gay Byrne Media Award.

Winners in each category will be eligible for the prestigious Gertie Shields Supreme Award 2025.

This award is dedicated to Gertie Shields, an inspirational road safety activist who sadly passed away in 2015 and who won the Supreme Award in 2013.

The RSA's mission is to make roads "safer for everyone". It recognises that this mission is only possible with the collaboration from organisations, government agencies, communities, and individuals.

The Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards offer an opportunity to recognise the vital work within communities to reduce road deaths and prevent serious injuries.

CEO of the RSA, Sam Waide said: "It’s very important that we recognise all the incredible work that goes on in communities throughout Ireland to promote the importance of safety on our roads.

"We are always amazed by the calibre of nominations we receive for the Leading Lights in Road Safety awards. Every day, up and down the country, schools, journalists, businesses, volunteers, and community groups are running brilliant initiatives.

"We encourage you to nominate these individuals and groups who are promoting road safety, and we look forward to celebrating their efforts at this year’s awards in Croke Park in December,” Waide added.