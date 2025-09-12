NH T7 gets front axle upgrades and TIM-friendly software

Alongside revamping the T5S series tractors, New Holland has been upgrading its T7 range which covers the 180 to 225 segment.

As with the smaller tractors, it is the front axle, cab, transmission and electronics which have received the attention of the company's design engineers.

The new front axle - available in standard or heavy-duty form - incorporates dual accumulators which, the company claims, will give a smoother and more rapid response to better cushion the tractor and operator.

Either axle type may be suspended and, as an option, the accumulators may be locked to eliminate roll and enhance handling in transport mode.

A tighter turning circle reduces time and travel on the headlands

In conjunction with these features, a new axle support and redesigned bonnet shape, the new axle has cut the turning circle by 17% (2.4m), from 14.3m to 11.4m, allowing tighter turns at the headlands and so reducing the area vulnerable to compaction.

The latest models retain the same 2,789mm wheelbase as the models they succeed, but now have a maximum permissible gross vehicle weight of 13.5t and a greater maximum payload of 5.5t.

Fuel efficiency is another area where the company has sought to optimise the tractors' performance.

New Holland took a T7.225 with dynamic command transmission (DCT) along to the German DLG test centre recently, where it achieved a fuel consumption figure of 243g/kWh.

A maximum road speed of 50kph is available on certain models

The Stage V FPT 6.7L engine with a service interval of 750 hours has a new sloping bonnet which is said to enhance forward vision.

Diesel fuel and AdBlue/DEF capacities have been increased to 350L and 48L respectively, while the engine’s new power curve produces maximum power at a lower engine speed of 1,500rpm.

This will reduce both fuel consumption and noise, according to New Holland, which has also given it a power boost of 22-25% for transport, power take-off (PTO), and hydraulic applications.

Power boost is available for all secondary demands such as PTO and hydraulics

Depending on requirements, the T7.180, T7.190, and T7.210 tractors can be specified with the new 3x1-range Auto Command CVT, available from launch.

Both the new Dynamic Command semi-powershift with double clutch technology, and the proven Range Command semi-powershift transmission, will be introduced at a later date.

The new compact SideWinder armrest better places the key controls for driver operation and carries a refined multifunction handle.

Changes to the cab include improvements to the armrest controls

Cabs on these latest models are said to be more spacious, blessed with improved climate control, upgraded materials, and expanded storage.

Customers can choose from three roof options and various cab suspension types – mechanical, hydraulic, or pneumatic.

Related Stories

At the rear, implement connection is said to have been improved with better access to hydraulic, electrical, and pneumatic connections, and a new independent pick-up hitch.

In preparation for further development of tractor implement management (TIM) systems, the range supports ISOBUS Class 2 or 3, enabling implement control, both front and rear, over tractor functions.

All models come with connectivity included as standard, allowing data-driven decision-making and remote dealer support through monitoring and updates.