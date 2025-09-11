New Holland expands T5 series with new 110hp model

New Holland has added a third tractor to its T5S line up, which, up until now, had comprised of just two models, the T5.90S and the T5.100S

These have now been joined by the T5.110S, which, as its name implies, produces 110hp and follows the trend of increasing power outputs throughout model ranges.

Updates to the range include new transmission features, enhanced steering, and better visibility, which are claimed to help operators get more done in the day.

These smaller tractors will often be used in conjunction with a front-end loader and New Holland recommends its new 635LU loader model as a good match.

The T5 series are designed for smaller farm operations, equine enterprises, and the utilities, so New Holland has put some effort into making them loader-friendly.

The front axle is said to deliver a faster steering response for improved handling, while the SuperSteer front axle is an option, reducing the turning radius and so providing operators with increased manoeuvrability.

The new generation of T5 tractors are being promoted as being loader-friendly

Dynamic StopStart is also available, enabling single foot control for stop and go operations

The transmission is a 12F/12R electronic power shuttle unit, which is designed to provide seamless, clutch-free direction changes and features low-mid-high aggressiveness control to match different tasks.

A new front power take-off (PTO) design with a wet clutch is said to improve efficiency while an optional 82L/minute hydraulic pump speeds up operations requiring a good oil flow.

The ergonomics of these new generation T5S tractors have been improved, including a new rocker switch shuttle for simultaneous loader operation and direction changes to minimise cycle times.

The diesel tank now holds 130L and the new design provides ample ground clearance for work on rough terrain.

The tractors are now available with optional factory-installed telematics and lifetime connectivity, allowing monitoring of key machine parameters, location, and performance.

Related Stories

Even though they are at the lower end of the power range, the T5 tractors will have full connectivity and auto guidance as an option

There is also an optional ISOBUS Class II connection which enables tractor-implement information exchange.

Starting in 2026, T5S tractors can be equipped with a factory-fitted electric auto guidance system, fully compatible with present systems and screens.

The new T5S models will be shown at Sommet de l’Elevage in Clermont-Ferrand, France, from October 7-10. They will be available from dealers early next year.