Table: Key 2025 suckler herd calving statistics by county

The 2025 Beef Calving Statistics report from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) provides suckler calving statistics on a county-by-county basis from July 2024 to June 2025.

The data provided includes the number of suckler herds per county, the average number of suckler females calved per herd, the average calving interval, and the percentage of calves sired by AI bulls in each county.

The data also highlighted that just 19% of suckler heifers that calved between July 2024 and June 2025 were aged from 22-26 months at their first calving.

The table below provides key suckler herd calving data from July 2024 to June 2025 on a county-by-county basis:

County Number of suckler herds Average number of females calved/herd Calving interval (days) AI Sire % Carlow 438 23.1 399 16 Cavan 1,983 16.6 399 20 Clare 3,094 18.6 399 19 Cork 2,615 18.2 398 21 Donegal 2,529 12.2 402 24 Dublin 117 20 413 16 Galway 4,836 16.2 398 19 Kerry 2,052 15.6 402 19 Kildare 533 20.8 401 11 Kilkenny 699 27.5 400 11 Laois 826 25.5 405 14 Leitrim 1,755 11.9 412 25 Limerick 1,211 18.7 399 14 Longford 1,043 18.1 401 17 Louth 335 20.1 397 15 Mayo 4,292 13.6 396 23 Meath 925 22.7 399 15 Monaghan 1,315 16.6 402 15 Offaly 843 22.7 403 18 Roscommon 2,374 16.7 402 24 Sligo 1,714 14 401 33 Tipperary 1,425 23.6 395 14 Waterford 446 26.2 395 12 Westmeath 1,106 22.9 399 17 Wexford 758 24.3 399 11 Wicklow 595 22.6 399 9 National Avg. 1,533 20 400 18% Source: ICBF

Related Stories

As can be seen from the table above, Galway has the highest number of suckler herds at 4,836 followed by Mayo, Clare, Cork and Donegal.

The county with the highest number of females calved per suckler herd is Kilkenny at 27.5. The national average is 20 suckler cows calved/herd/year.

Sligo is the county with the highest percentage of suckler-bred calves sired by artificial insemination (AI) bulls at 33% followed by Leitrim at 25%.