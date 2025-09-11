Ploughing 2025 →

Table: Key 2025 suckler herd calving statistics by county

By Breifne O'Brien

The 2025 Beef Calving Statistics report from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) provides suckler calving statistics on a county-by-county basis from July 2024 to June 2025.

The data provided includes the number of suckler herds per county, the average number of suckler females calved per herd, the average calving interval, and the percentage of calves sired by AI bulls in each county.

The data also highlighted that just 19% of suckler heifers that calved between July 2024 and June 2025 were aged from 22-26 months at their first calving.

The table below provides key suckler herd calving data from July 2024 to June 2025 on a county-by-county basis:

CountyNumber of suckler herdsAverage number of females calved/herdCalving interval (days)AI Sire %
Carlow43823.139916
Cavan1,98316.639920
Clare3,09418.639919
Cork2,61518.239821
Donegal2,52912.240224
Dublin1172041316
Galway4,83616.239819
Kerry2,05215.640219
Kildare53320.840111
Kilkenny69927.540011
Laois82625.540514
Leitrim1,75511.941225
Limerick1,21118.739914
Longford1,04318.140117
Louth33520.139715
Mayo4,29213.639623
Meath92522.739915
Monaghan1,31516.640215
Offaly84322.740318
Roscommon2,37416.740224
Sligo1,7141440133
Tipperary1,42523.639514
Waterford44626.239512
Westmeath1,10622.939917
Wexford75824.339911
Wicklow59522.63999
National Avg.1,5332040018%
Source: ICBF

As can be seen from the table above, Galway has the highest number of suckler herds at 4,836 followed by Mayo, Clare, Cork and Donegal.

The county with the highest number of females calved per suckler herd is Kilkenny at 27.5. The national average is 20 suckler cows calved/herd/year.

Sligo is the county with the highest percentage of suckler-bred calves sired by artificial insemination (AI) bulls at 33% followed by Leitrim at 25%.

