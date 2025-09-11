A trusted choice for calf rearing for generations of Limerick farmers

In this second episode, we meet Limerick dairy farmer Tommy Relihan, who explains why his family have been using Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd.

For Limerick dairy farmer Tommy Relihan, calf rearing ranks among the most challenging elements of the job — but also one of the more significant.

Tommy said: "When calf rearing doesn’t go to plan, it can be tough.

“Thankfully, with the right system in place, these challenges don’t happen too often.”

Farming near Adare, Co. Limerick, Tommy runs a 400ac dairy enterprise, rearing around 100 calves annually.

This year marked a significant and positive shift for Tommy.

“We had our best calves ever this spring,” he said.

“And that was down to three main factors: our new shed, a new JFC automatic feeder; and feeding Golden Maverick."

Tommy Relihan’s trust in Golden Maverick goes right back to childhood.

Today, he is milking a 250-strong pedigree Holstein Friesian herd at Adare Farm — land his parents, Ned and Anna Marie, bought over 60 years ago.

He said: “I grew up with Golden Maverick. It’s a trusted brand for us. We’ve been using it for close to 40 years.”

But it is not just family tradition that keeps Golden Maverick in use on the farm - it’s the results.

"We’ve trusted Golden Maverick for years because it really helps the calves grow well and stay healthy in those first few weeks," Tommy explained.

Co. Limerick farmer, Tommy Relihan. Source: Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd

Tommy also emphasised the importance of getting the basics right during the calving season.

“Getting colostrum into newborn calves as soon as possible is critical,” he said.

“Once that’s done, we move them onto Golden Maverick through the automatic feeder."

Tommy noted that Golden Maverick mixes easily, "and the calves take to it straight away."

“We’ve never had an issue with them drinking it - and that’s peace of mind when you’re trying to get them settled in those early days.

"It’s also taken a lot of pressure off labour during the busiest part of the year.”

Tommy explained why he has stayed with Golden Maverick over the years.

“For me when it comes to a milk powder, it’s a false economy going for the cheapest," he said.

"The calves are the proof - having had farmers in my area say they were the best they’d seen.”

The on-farm support provided by Sharon O’Donoghue, South West Business Manager with Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd, is another key positive for Tommy.

“Sharon is incredibly knowledgeable, and we’re very lucky to have her in the area," Tommy said.

"She gave me great advice when we were putting up the new shed - the big thing for me was getting the ventilation right. We made sure it was the right height, naturally ventilated, with windbreaks positioned high on the sides for good airflow.

"I was really grateful for that support. She’s always available for advice, and that makes a real difference.

"Good ventilation makes a huge difference to calf health, and when you combine that with a quality milk replacer like Golden Maverick, you’re really setting calves up for success.”

When asked what advice he’d offer to others choosing a milk replacer, Tommy is clear.

"You shouldn’t be guided by price alone. It’s so important to buy a good-spec powder — going for cheaper alternatives is a false economy," he said.

"I just look at how well my calves are doing, and I know the job Golden Maverick is doing. That’s the best proof anyone could ask for."

Whether you’re just starting out or looking to improve your calves efficiency, Feed for Growth is a trusted partner you can rely on for successful calf rearing.

For further details, visit feedforgrowth.com or call 046 9212950.