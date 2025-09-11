Met Éireann issues rain warning for north-west

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rain across several counties in the north-west of the country.

The national forecaster has said there will be spells of heavy rain in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

There is also a chance that these counties will have isolated thunderstorms.

The weather warning will be valid from 10:00a.m today (Thursday, September 11) until 10:00a.m tomorrow.

As a result of the heavy rain, there is a risk of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions

The weather forecast for today shows that it will be cool and breezy with some sunny spells and showers.

Met Éireann said that some of the showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Spot flooding is possible, mainly in the west and northwest.

Highest daytime temperatures of 13° to 16°C, in moderate to fresh, gusty southwest winds, strong at times along west and south coasts.

Tonight will bring a mixture of clear spells and showers, some of which will be heavy.

The showers will become mainly confined to the western half the country. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 10° in light to moderate west to southwest breezes, fresher along Atlantic coasts.

Friday will be another cool and breezy day with sunshine and showers. Rain will develop in the west during the afternoon and spread eastwards though the evening.

Highest temperatures of 13° to 16° with moderate southwest winds.