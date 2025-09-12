Farmers 'waiting excessive periods' for TB compensation

There are farmers across the country that have been "struck down" with TB reactors and still "waiting weeks and months later" for their compensation, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers' Association (ICMSA) has said.

Deputy president of the ICMSA, Eamon Carroll said that as a preliminary to the rolling-out of the actions in the new TB action plan, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine "must turn his attention to the issue of those farmers waiting for excessive periods for their compensation for removal of TB reactors".

“There are enough financial and other worries on these farmers' minds due to an outbreak without being left hanging and waiting for their mandated compensation," Carroll said.

"This week has seen the launch of the new TB programme to reduce the number of TB reactors across the country and despite our publicly declared serious reservations about several aspects, ICMSA has a vested interest in the plan succeeding.

"Many new measures will be falling on farmers’ shoulders and there are bound to be more reactors found in the short-term due to increased blood tests.

"We think that it would be a very prudent and wise decision to move to clear the existing backlog of payments due before these further reactors are added to the mix."

Carroll said that the new TB plan needs buy-in, and Minister Martin Heydon "is going to have to earn farmer confidence".

The minister this week officially launched the new action plan on bovine TB.

The plan aims to address the current high levels of the disease in the country.

Last year, over 6,000 farms were affected by a bovine TB outbreak. Herd incidence for the devastating disease has increased to 6.04% in 2024, up from 4.31% in 2022.

The cost of running the national bovine TB programme stood at over €100 million in 2024.

Minister Heydon said the plan is "based on scientific research and veterinary expertise".