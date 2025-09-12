TAMS 3 total payments exceed €96m

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an update on payments made to farmers through various schemes in the last week.

The latest DAFM data shows that over €96m has now been paid out under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) 3.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The latest data shows that €2.7m was paid out for TAMS 3 claims this week, while €41,490 was issued for TAMS 2.

Just over 34,300 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 to date, with over 12,800 payment applications submitted.

The department issued €290,000 to farmers for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) this week.

This means that the total payments for the agri-environmental scheme now stand at €516.4m.

DAFM figures show that total payments for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) now stand at €847.6m, with 119,693 farmers paid.

This figure includes the 2024 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments of €38.7m and the 2024 National Reserve of €3.2m.

Payments for the 2024 Eco Scheme now stand at a total of €308.59m which has been paid to 118,777 farmers.

Under the 2024 National Sheep Welfare Scheme, total payments have reached €15.8m, with the number of farmers paid standing at 17,217.

Under the Beef Welfare Scheme 2024, total payments are now at over €20.2m, while under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme 2024, total payments stand at €54.7m.