NCBC chief wins STEM award at Mansion House in Dublin

The CEO of the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC), Dr. Doreen Corridan, has been named the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Woman of the Year at the Women in STEM Awards 2025.

The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the Mansion House in Dublin on Thursday, October 23.

A social media post from Munster Bovine described Doreen as being "widely acknowledged to be one of the country’s leading experts on cattle breeding and bovine genetics".

The statement from Munster Bovine said: "Her dedication to innovation, mentorship, and breaking barriers continues to inspire everyone around her. This recognition is well-deserved".

The Munster Bovine team congratulated Doreen on what it described as an "outstanding achievement".

Women in STEM Awards

The Women in STEM Awards 2025 aims to "celebrate and recognise the incredible achievements and innovations of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) in Ireland".

According to the organisers, the awards aim to "shine a light on the amazing women who are breaking barriers, pushing boundaries, and making a significant impact in their fields".

The awards were open to companies, organisations, and educational institutions involved in the sector.

NCBC

The NCBC describes itself as "Ireland’s largest cattle breeding organisation, operating Ireland’s largest dairy and beef breeding programmes".

NCBC’s shareholders are Progressive Genetics and Munster AI.

According to NCBC, Progressive Genetics and Munster AI "are the largest providers of AI (artificial insemination) services in Ireland plus they also account for 98% of all milk-recording services."

NCBC runs a dairy and beef programme, with the dairy programme being based on "fertility and health, with a strong focus on maximising profit from grazed grass".

The Beef programme is "designed to identify and test the best sires of each breed, for both terminal and maternal traits, which are commercially important to a successful beef enterprise".

Semen is available from all NCBC sires, exclusively in Ireland through Progressive Genetics and Munster AI.