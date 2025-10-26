Survey reveals how dogs cope with Halloween festivities

With Halloween fast approaching, the charity Dogs Trust Ireland has advised dog owners on how they can help their dogs cope with the festivities, as a recent survey carried out by the charity has revealed that more than half of dogs have shown fear when they hear fireworks.

Dogs Trust surveyed almost 500 dog owners in Ireland this month, with approximately a third of owners noting that their dog struggles with trick-or-treaters coming to the door on Halloween night.

Some common behavioural signs of discomfort that owners observed their dogs displaying around Halloween included: whining or barking; increased clinginess; trembling or shaking; and their dog trying to hide.

Advice

Dogs Trust advised owners to make the most of the daylight hours when fireworks are less likely by taking their dog for a walk while it is still bright outside.

The charity also suggested feeding them at an earlier time, as some dogs reportedly will not eat when worried.

Once it starts to get dark out, Dogs Trust recommended closing curtains, turning on lights and turning up the volume on a TV or radio to help block the sight and sound of the fireworks.

For dogs who struggle with doorbells, dog owners should relax with their dog in a part of the house where they are least likely to hear the noise, or even leave out a sign asking people not to ring the doorbell and knock instead.

Dogs Trust

Commenting on the findings in the survey, Paulina Padlo, who is a communications manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: "As dogs’ hearing is approximately four times more sensitive than ours, it’s no wonder they find the sudden and unexpected noise of fireworks so worrying.

"One of the best things we can do to help dogs during this scary time is to stay home with them and offer them reassurance if they seek it or allow them to hide away in a safe space if they prefer.

"If you do need to bring your dog out to the toilet during the evening, never force them outside if they are afraid, and always make sure your garden is secure, or keep them on a lead if there is any doubt," she added.

Padlo also highlighted that many dogs run away and go missing around Halloween due to feeling frightened by fireworks.

Dogs Trust is reminding owners to ensure their dog has a collar and a tag with contact details on it, as the survey found out that almost a quarter of dogs do not wear a collar.

The charity is also recommending owners to microchip their dog and making sure that the details recorded against the chip are up to date.

Veterinary Ireland

Veterinary Ireland has also offered safety tips for pet owners this October and encouraged them to reach out to their local vets if they have any questions or concerns regarding their pet at Halloween.

Owners are urged to not share any Halloween sweets or treats with their pets, as consuming chocolate is poisonous for dogs and cats and can lead to severe illness or death in extreme cases.

Veterinary Ireland added that Halloween candy can also be dangerous, as some of the sweeteners used can also cause severe illness and fatalities.

It also advised against forcing pets into costumes if they show signs of discomfort when being dressed up or if they displayed attempts to try and take the costumes off.