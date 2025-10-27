Watch: Availing of fencing and drinker funding on Trim beef farm

Michael Dunne is farming 100ac outside Trim, Co. Meath. His system involves buying in dairy-beef calves in both the spring and autumn and rearing these to beef through ABP Food Group's Advantage Beef Programme.

Michael is availing of funding available to farmers through the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

ABP Food Group's farm liaison officer Jenny Cumiskey is assisting Michael with his application.

The EIP fund is open to all farmers in priority areas for action and offers them financial support to implement practical solutions on their farms that will help in improving water quality.

Jenny Cumiskey's role at ABP involves helping ABP suppliers that are interested in availing of the funding through the Farming For Water EIP to identify the measures most suited to their farms, as well as filling out the applications for the funding.

The measures Michael has been approved for through the initiative include:

Bovine exclusion from waterbodies (3m margin);

Alternative water supply, water troughs, piping, and fittings (4 drinkers);

Multi-Species Swards (3ha).

Michael has also been approved for slurry testing as well as a nutrient management plan for the farm through the Farming For Water EIP.

The farm is in a Priority Area for Action in the Boyne Catchment Area, meaning it is eligible for the support.

Jenny Cumiskey explained that she visited the farm and outlined the measures that would be eligible under the initiative and Michael picked the ones that best suited his farm.

The Co. Meath farmer said that under the initiative, he will be relocating drinkers from along the watercourse to the centre of the field. He said the field has 14ac and currently only has two drinkers.

"The current layout is not suitable for setting up a paddock system."

He outlined his plans to add four drinkers in the centre of the field, which will allow it to be divided into eight paddocks.

He added that he also hopes to fence off additional drains on the farm through the initiative and sow multi-species swards.