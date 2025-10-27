Laois dairy farmer to chair Nuffield Ireland

Gráinne Dwyer, a dairy farmer from Borris-in-Ossory, Co. Laois, has taken over as chair of Nuffield Ireland, the organisation that provides scholarships to students with an interest in agriculture and rural communities.

She is stepping into the role after joining the board of Nuffield Ireland in 2023.

Alongside farming, Dwyer has built a successful career in the agricultural industry with her work in the Irish Grassland Association, Nore Conference Services, and Animal Health Ireland.

In 1999, Dwyer became the first female recipient of a Nuffield scholarship, during which she researched the role and recognition of women in the agricultural sector.

She remains a passionate advocate for women in agriculture, championing greater inclusion and recognition within the industry.

Outgoing chair, Joseph Leonard, wished Dwyer and the board every success.

Leonard said: "I've had the pleasure of working with Gráinne and know that she will bring a very high level of enthusiasm, hard work and dedication to her new role as chair of the Nuffield Ireland board. I can only hope she enjoys the role as much as I have."

Taking up the position, Dwyer said she is really looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"Since 1996, Nuffield Ireland has grown considerably, developing leaders who have played, and continue to play, a significant role in Irish agriculture, food and farming," she said.

"I believe Nuffield Ireland has come of age and this has allowed us to reach new heights.

"We want to continue encouraging, in particular, farmers and those in the agricultural industry to engage with their communities through a Nuffield scholarship, and it will be one of my priority areas as chair to look at how we can facilitate and encourage more farmer participation.”

Dwyer will open the 2025 Nuffield conference, which takes place on Friday, November 14 at the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The conference will feature a fireside chat with the director general of the Environmental Protection Agency Laura Burke and presentations from the five returning Nuffield Ireland scholars on their research findings and recommendations.

The conference is open to all, not just Nuffield alumni and stakeholders. Tickets for this year’s event are available now to purchase.