Meet Quiney, the donkey VIP wedding guest

When Fiona Anderson and John McGuckin tied the knot recently in Co. Derry, Quiney, a donkey from Donegal Donkey Sanctuary was a VIP guest.

Fiona, who is from Holywood, and John, from Downpatrick in Co. Down, got married in Beech Hill Country House on the outskirts of Derry city, on October 17 last.

Fiona works in sustainable fashion as head of retail for Concern Worldwide UK, and John is an engineer. The couple live in Belfast.

Fiona's family are the Lynns, who are farmers not far from Killea on the Derry/Donegal border.

Fiona told Agriland: "My mum grew up on our family farm and we have many happy childhood memories there,"

"I wore my mum's wedding dress and we got ready in Creevagh House on our family farmland."

Source: Collette O'Neill

Fiona explained how the couple came to invite a donkey to their wedding.

"Quiney was a mad idea to honour a loved one, my cousin Cath who passed away in January from breast cancer," Fiona said.

"We wanted to honour her in a fun and lighthearted way which she would have loved as she adored donkeys.

"Quiney was our ring bearer and was led in by my brother-in-law, David as a total surprise to all guests."

Fiona said her brother had to go up to the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary to "do a donkey driving test beforehand and to get Quiney used to the trad music".

Source: Collette O'Neill

"He listened quietly in his stall. He was very calm and loved all the attention," Fiona said.

"Danny and Sandra do amazing work for donkeys and it was lovely to have them there.

"John has worked for MSF Doctors Without Borders in Africa and I work for Concern, and charity is very important for us.

"So having another great local charity involved in our big day was very fitting."