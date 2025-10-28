Factory quotes: Prices lift for short week as Christmas orders arrive

This week's factory quotes have seen beef prices increase again despite the four-day kill as a result of the October Bank Holiday weekend.

Procurement staff have said that Christmas orders have been placed with processors and factory agents will have their work cut out filling kill sheets over the coming weeks as the season traditionally sees a rise in demand for beef.

Flat price offers and deals are more widely available this week, in particular for choice lots of well-finished cattle and where a reasonable number of cattle are involved.

The drop-off in cattle supplies this autumn has resulted in most factories operating at reduced capacity, with no major uplift in supply expected in the coming weeks.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Up to €8/kg has been paid for O+3+ steers in the week ending Sunday, October 19, and several farmers have managed to secure flat price deals above €8/kg all-in for choice lots of prime cattle this week.

Meanwhile, procurement staff are starting the week off with opening offers of €7.50/kg on the grid for bullocks (steers) and €7.60/kg on the grid for heifers.

Cows

Looking at cow price, offers are varying by up to 20c/kg this week.

Procurement staff have said that they are willing to pay more for batches of well-finished cows and where a reasonable number of cows are available.

Offers for fleshed 'P' grade cows are generally ranging from €7-€7.10/kg this week.

'O' grade cow price offers are ranging from €7.10-€7.20/kg for the plainer 'O' grade cows, and up to €7.30/kg is being offered for fleshed 'O+' grading cows.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.40-€7.50 with €7.50-€7.60/kg tabled for 'U' grade cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.80/kg for 'U' grades, with €7.70/kg on offer for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.40-€7.50/kg with €7.30-€7.40/kg being quoted for 'P' grade bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.50/kg on the grid.