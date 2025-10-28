New online dashboard charts 20 years of fertiliser use and price

Teagasc has today (Tuesday, October 28) launched a new fertiliser dashboard based on data from the National Farm Survey (NFS).

The online tool provides a comprehensive view of fertiliser and lime use, and fertiliser prices in Ireland from 2005 to 2024.

The interactive dashboard offers farmers, farm advisers, researchers and policymakers detailed insights into the use of the nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), and lime across Irish agriculture.

The dashboard is based on data collected through the Teagasc National Farm Survey, which surveys almost 900 farms annually and represents about 88,000 Irish farms nationally.

Fertiliser dashboard

Users of the dashboard can examine fertiliser use in aggregate and per hectare, across grassland and crop types.

They can also explore fertiliser usage by farm type and by fertiliser type, including straights and compound fertilisers.

Teagasc added that associated fertiliser prices are also included for both straights and compounds over the 20-year period.

"By providing a clear picture of historical fertiliser use and price trends, the dashboard aims to support farmers in optimising fertiliser practices to deliver both economic and environmental benefits," Teagasc added.

The fertiliser use dashboard, which can be found on the Teagasc website, will be showcased at a Teagasc sustainability webinar scheduled for next Monday (November 3).

The webinar will also feature the release of the Teagasc Sustainability Report 2024 and the launch of a Teagasc NFS sustainability dashboard.