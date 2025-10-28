Bullock sold for €12,000 at fundraising event in Cork for young farm accident survivor

There was a "tremendous outpouring of generosity and goodwill" at Macroom Mart in Cork last Saturday (October 25) as the farming community came together for the 'Sale for Féile'.

This special fundraising event was held in support of Féile O’Sullivan, a 13-year-old girl from West Cork who suffered life-changing injuries in a farm accident earlier this year.

The sale was held in conjunction with Macroom Mart's weanling show and sale and special suckler sale, and was met with an atmosphere "that could be described as nothing short of electric", Cork Marts said.

'Community spirit'

Buyers, sellers and supporters from near and far turned out to lend their backing to Féile and her family.

"What unfolded was a remarkable display of community spirit and kindness that will long be remembered in Macroom and beyond," Cork Marts said.

One of the highlights of the day was the sale of a bullock donated by Daniel Power and Edwina Patterson from Dunmanway, which fetched €12,000.

The classy show type beast was purchased by Padraig Twomey of ABP Bandon.

A second heifer calf donated by Jerome Coakley was sold for €3,000, purchased collectively by the friends and staff of Macroom Mart.

All proceeds from the sale will go directly to Féile and her family, helping to support her ongoing recovery and care.

Cork Marts expresses gratitude

Speaking after the sale, the team at Cork Marts expressed their gratitude to everyone who made the day possible: "The support we witnessed was truly overwhelming.

"From those who donated animals, to buyers, bidders, volunteers, and everyone who came through the gates - we can’t thank you enough.

"It was a day that showed the very best of our farming community and we were delighted to play our part."

Cork Marts added that "every bid, every handshake, and every kind word helped turn what began as a fundraising idea into an unforgettable day of solidarity and hope".

Speaking to Agriland recently, Macroom Mart's Jerh O'Sullivan said that Féile is a "young local farming enthusiast who has shown incredible courage after suffering life-changing injuries in a tragic farm accident".