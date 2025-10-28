MEP urges Harris to reject 'rush through' of so-called Mercosur deal safeguards

Independent Ireland MEP, Ciaran Mullooly has said that he is deeply concerned by reports from Brussels today (Tuesday, October 28) that the safeguards to the Mercosur trade agreement proposed by the European Commission are to be "rushed through" for approval by Member State ministers at EU Council level, instead of being brought before MEPs for debate in the European Parliament.

The deal will allow 99,000t carcass weight of Mercosur beef - mainly from Brazil - to enter the EU at a much reduced tariff rate of 7.5%.

The quantity of beef under this quota will be phased in over a five-year period and the European Commission has stressed that stringent safeguards will be in place to protect the EU market.

Earlier this month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon told the Dáil that Irish officials are currently examining the proposed Mercosur bilateral safeguard clause "in detail".

According to Minister Heydon, these officials are reviewing the proposals to "see if they provide any of the additional assurances required".

MEP Mullooly has today said that the news emerging from Brussels about the Council vote on the safeguards "can only be interpreted as an indication that the proposed safeguards are inadequate, ineffective, and would not stand up to scrutiny by either the European Parliament or the EU Agriculture Committee".

"Such a move undermines democratic accountability and transparency in EU decision-making. The three fundamental pillars of this agreement are compliance with EU environmental, animal welfare, and labour laws," Mullooly added.

"Yet the commission and EU trade ministers have so far failed to publish a clear, concise, and verifiable process to ensure that Mercosur countries meet these core conditions.

"Equally concerning is the complete absence of any published detail on how the EU intends to validate inspections on the ground - by which EU competent authority - or what the specific consequences or enforcement measures will be for Mercosur countries that fail to comply with these standards," the Midlands North West MEP added.

He claims that without clear penalties or suspension mechanisms, the so-called safeguards are "meaningless" and could allow unfair, non-compliant imports to flood the EU market.

"It is extraordinary that the commission has now decided to use unprecedented measures to force through this agreement without proper scrutiny by the European Parliament, which, under EU treaties, has direct responsibility for legislative oversight," MEP Mullooly continued.

"I am writing to the Minister for Trade, Simon Harris TD, to demand that he immediately objects in the strongest possible terms to this attempt by the commission and its president to undermine the principle of democratic accountability.

"I have also contacted the president of Renew Europe, Valerie Hayer, to express my strong opposition to this manoeuvre, and I am in touch with colleagues who share my concern."