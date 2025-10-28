'Without new farmers, there is no future for farming' - Hansen

The European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food has warned that without new farmers there will be no future for farming.

Christophe Hansen made the comments today (Tuesday, October 28) in Paris where he is attending the OECD Global Forum on Agriculture (GFA).

The GFA is an annual event that brings together policy makers, experts, farmers and other private sector representatives.

This year's event is focused on attracting new farmers into the sector by addressing an aging farming population, farm succession and generational renewal.

New farmers

Commissioner Hansen told EU News Radio that there is a “clear lack of investment in agriculture” which will have a knock-on effect on the productivity and continuity of farming communities.

The comments follow last week’s presentation of the European Commission's proposed strategy for generational renewal in agriculture.

As part of the strategy, there is "aspirational target" to double the share of young farmers in Europe to 24% by 2040.

The strategy contains a range of proposed measures including a “mandatory starter pack” in the next Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) to help young people to set up and establish themselves in farming.

Future

Speaking earlier in Paris, Commissioner Hansen noted that less than 12% of EU farmers are below the age of 40, with the average age being above 57.

"Our message is very clear, without new farmers, there is no future for farming. There is no sustainable food system and there is no balanced territorial development.

"Agriculture is a profession and a way of life. Yet, too many people see it [as] out of reach because they simply can't access the profession," he said.

The commissioner pointed to challenges for new and young farmers such as "very high land prices" and "difficulties to access finance".

"The EU strategy provides a comprehensive framework that compliments our proposal for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for [the] years 2028-2034.

"It brings together policy orientations around agriculture, territorial development, taxation, pensions, education and land governance into one coherent approach," he added.