Chicken products recalled due to possible presence of salmonella

There has been a food recall issued due to the possible presence of salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for batches of Templetuohy Farm Fresh Foods chicken products.

Although these batches are past their use-by date of 06/10/2025, they are suitable for home-freezing, the FSAI said.

With an approval number of IE 2892 EC, the following products are being recalled:

Templetuohy Farm Fresh Foods Chicken Fillets (pack size 460g);

Templetuohy Farm Fresh Foods Chicken Pascal (pack size 460g);

Templetuohy Farm Fresh Foods Fresh Chicken Fillets 10/tray (1100g);

Templetuohy Farm Fresh Foods Garlic Chicken En-Croute (400g).

Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the implicated batches.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale, the FSAI said.

Symptoms of salmonella infection

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness, according to the FSAI.