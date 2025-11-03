€16.5m in funding announced for 63 outdoor recreation projects

€16.5 million has been announced for the delivery of 63 outdoor recreation projects.

During a visit to Clare Island in Co. Mayo, Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary, made the announcement.

This funding, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), is in respect of measures 2 and 3 of the scheme.

This provides funding of up to €500,000 for strategic repair and maintenance of existing facilities together with the development of new recreational infrastructure.

Among the 63 projects announced, which are located across every county in Ireland, are walking trails, mountain access projects and outdoor water-based amenities.

Examples of these projects include:

Co. Cork – Durrus: Phase II linking the initial phase of the walkway with Durrus Village - €196,395;

Co. Donegal – Carrigart to Downings: Final phase of works to complete the walkway between Carrigart and Downings - €500,000;

Co. Louth – Boyne Greenway: Enhancement and extension of the North Bank of the Boyne Greenway including widening, resurfacing and relining of paths and installation of lighting - €500,000;

Co. Mayo – Clare Island: Upgrade existing Clewbay bike trail path to a standard that allows accessibility for all - €500,000;

Co. Wicklow – Djouce Mountain: Djouce Mountain Trail construction and habitat restoration - €445,500.

Minister Calleary said the investment will "further enhance these spaces which not only act as recreational and social spaces for our communities, but also add greatly to our tourism sector".

“Today’s announcement will see a wide range of capital projects delivered across the country covering walking and cycling trails, upland paths, and enhancements in water-based activities," he added.