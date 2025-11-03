Sheep trade: Lamb weight limits rise and up to €8/kg available

This week's sheep trade has seen factory lamb carcass weight limits rise by a further 0.5kg as industry sources tell Agriland up to €8.00/kg is being paid for lambs this week.

Despite this, official quotes are remaining below these levels, with official lamb price quotes at €7.70/kg this week.

Latest Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) figures show the total sheep kill is down by 20%, or 425,000 head, to date this year.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights above 20kg again this week. The outlet is cutting prices on lighter ewes.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer here up to 22.5kg carcass-weight. This price is the same as last week but the carcass weight limit has increased by 0.5kg.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week. This price is up 10c/kg on last week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here, with poorer ewes being quoted at €3/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week.