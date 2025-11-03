France resumes cattle exports following ban due to lumpy skin disease

France has announced the resumption of cattle exports under controlled sanitary conditions.

Last month, the French Minister of Agriculture introduced a ban on all cattle leaving mainland France to prevent lumpy skin disease (LSD) from spreading.

Since October 18, 2025, "strict but necessary measures" have stabilised the health situation in the country, the Minister of Agriculture, Agri-food and Food Sovereignty, Annie Genevard said in an update in recent days.

No new outbreaks have been declared outside regulated areas, confirming the effectiveness of the health strategy in France and the protocols put in place, the ministry said.

Economic situation

In order to "preserve the economic situation of the beef sector and to support all responsible professionals who have made major efforts", Minister Genevard has confirmed the early resumption of beef exports from November 1.

This reopening of exports is taking place under controlled sanitary conditions, with the implementation of enhanced monitoring of cattle gatherings, the ministry said.

Until November 4, each animal assembly centre located in an additional regulated zone since October 18 must declare its resumption of activity beforehand to the relevant prefectural authority.

They must operate under the supervision of a veterinarian appointed by the center's representative, the ministry explained.

This representative will be responsible for ensuring strict adherence to health protocols.

Until November 16, all French assembly centres must notify, within 24 hours using the usual data entry tools, all cattle movements passing through their centre, regardless of their destination.

This is to ensure complete traceability of animal movements and optimal sanitary responsiveness should the need arise.

Roadside checks of movements will continue in order to ensure compliance with the regulations in force, particularly in regulated areas, according to the ministry.

'Major efforts'

Minister Genevard said: "Farmers have made major efforts to stem the spread of lumpy skin disease.

"I want to commend their sense of responsibility and the rigour of all those involved in the industry who are engaged in this fight, as they have enabled this early resumption of exports, which is essential for the economic vitality of our beef sector.”

France notified the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) of its first case of LSD, which was confirmed earlier this year on June 29, on a cattle farm in Chambery.

LSD is a strictly animal, viral disease that is not transmissible to humans.