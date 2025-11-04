Irish Pure Friesian Club launches breeding initiative

The Irish Pure Friesian Club has launched an initiative that aims to boost genetics through a new breeding programme.

The club, which was established in 2003, is comprised of pedigree breeders of pure Friesian cows, and operates under the guidance of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA).

The club has now joined forces with Eurogene, under a structured three-year partnership for this new initiative.

Their combined goal is 'future-proofing the renowned dairy breed in Ireland' by 'developing and maintaining elite Irish Friesian genetics'.

(L-r): Eurogene product manager, Eamonn Coleman; Irish Pure Friesian Club chair Paddy Quealy; and group scientist, Eurogene & AI Services, Dr. Debbie McConnell at the launch of the partnership. Source: Irish Pure Friesian Club

Group Scientist at Eurogene & AI Services, Dr. Debbie McConnell said: “We see real value in what the Friesian breed brings to Irish farms, strength, fertility, and sustainability.

"Our goal with Friesian Forward is to work hand-in-hand with the Irish Pure Friesian Club to ensure these traits are protected and enhanced, building genetics that deliver for the future of Irish farming.”

The group stated that the Friesian breed has, and continues to, deliver for Irish farmers across the country.

A spokesperson for the club said this is because of the breed's 'acknowledged traits' such as longevity and fertility.

The spokesperson went on to say that these traits are more relevant than ever, given the current market and environment Irish dairy is in.

Initiative

The club hopes to kick off the project with a workshop to help them identify the key breeding objectives and traits relevant to current and future dairy systems.

From there, the partnership plans to source bulls and heifers from select groups of proven breeders to match their breeding goals.

These breeders will have specific breeding plans designed by Eurogene implemented on their farms in Spring 2026.

The club has said that these plans will focus on the breeding of 'elite Friesian breeding stock'.

Once the stock has been bred, new Friesian bulls will be introduced to Eurogene's calf rearing centre on a yearly basis.

Semen collection can then start taking place followed by continuous evaluations of the project.