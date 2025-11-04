Gallery: Jersey Cattle Association of Ireland hosts annual awards

The Jersey Cattle Association of Ireland recently held its annual inaugural awards celebrating some of the best Jersey's in Ireland.

The ceremony, which took place in the Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Co. Cork handed out awards for three categories.

The presentation took place in the Innovation Arena during the AXA National Dairy Show 2025.

Category one

The first category award was for cows that have produced over 50,000kg of milk and over 5,000kg of milk solids in their lifetime production, with 19 cows from the association meeting the criteria.

Ben Tyrell from Co. Meath was the most prominent in this criteria, with his Jerseys taking the top 12 spots, along with a further four.

The top producing Jersey was Tyrell's Woodtown Zuma Etiquette 45, who has recorded a milk yield of 66,795L, with a total of 7,063kg milk solids.

Tim O’ Connell presenting Ben Tyrell with his award

Tim and Ned O’Connell from Co. Limerick also won an award for their cow, Hillcap Viora Jo, who produced 5,408kg/MS from 59,458L.

Gabriel Vernon Laura, owned by Robert Shannon from Co. Cork, was awarded for her production levels of 55,689L at 5,172Kg/MS.

Aidan Foody from Co. Mayo won with Sprucegrove Val Sparkle, following 62,065L of production and 5,163Kg/MS produced.

Tim O’ Connell presenting Jamie Foody with his award

Category 2 and 3

The second category awarded cows that have produced over 800kg of milk solids in one single lactation, with five awards been presented.

George and Richard Lowe won two prizes here, with the highest going to their third lactation cow, Smithfield Lemonhead Legal, who is producing 846kg/MS.

Ben Tyrell also snapped up another three awards in this category, with Woodtown Gyvel Zambuka and Woodtown Hazzard Gorgeous being his highest producers tied at 823kg/MS each.

Tim O’ Connell presenting Gary Jones with his award

The third category awards went to the owners of the highest classified cows, with 10 cows meeting the criteria.

Gary and Isobel Jones won with the well-known Jones Ferdinand Cupid, while Tom Lynch and Eamonn McLoughney picked up two awards each, Pat Ahern went home with four awards, and John, Graeme, and Avril Taylor taking another.

A lot of the winners were also prominent in the main ring of the Green Glens Arena, bringing home a variety of awards after the weekend.

Tim O’ Connell presenting Conor Ahern with his award